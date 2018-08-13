Development Strategy of Kyrgyzstan until 2040 outlines social offer of society

The Development Strategy of Kyrgyzstan until 2040 outlines the social offer of the society. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced this today at the 7th meeting of the National Council for Sustainable Development.

According to him, there have been many proposals and criticisms following the public discussion of the development strategy. «We can already afford to make plans for the future, to think about long-term prospects. There are necessary conditions for this. Political, economic and social situation make it possible to determine the plans and start implementing them,» the head of state said.

The people have already expressed their will on the type of the country we should build. The presented document reflects the opinion of the public, its social offer. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He added that the strategy was implemented in stages. The period until 2023 will be considered separately, as the first stage. The projects and specific tasks that will be implemented in the next five years are indicated.

«Our goal is to build a developed independent country. The way to achieve this goal is thorny and difficult. We will be able to implement the strategic goals only in conditions of political stability,» the head of Kyrgyzstan said.