Border conflict: More than 600 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated

More than 600 residents of Ak-Sai village were evacuated to Batken. Press service of the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the organization, other 351 people moved to Batken as of July 24. In total, about 2,000 people live in the village.

On the evening of July 23, the Government reportedly declared a state of emergency in Batken region.

Today, the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan distributes bottled water and provides psychosocial support to families in five shelters for evacuees.

Another clash on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border occurred on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The sides began to throw stones at each other and shoot.

As a result of the conflict, 14 people were injured — police officers, local residents and employees of the Border Service. They were taken to Batken hospital. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, ten were injured.
