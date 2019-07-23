16:57
Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken

According to the Department of the Emergency Situations Ministry for Batken region, 315 residents of Ak-Sai village were evacuated to Batken after the incident on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border. Press service of the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 55 people were accommodated in families, 260 — in organized temporary camps (lyceum No. 57 — 56 people, school No. 3 — 11, Lenin school — 93). Most of them are children and women.

The Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan provided five tents for temporarily resettled persons, as well as water, food, and humanitarian clothing for the wounded in Batken Regional Hospital.

According to the information provided by the Civil Defense Committee of the region, the people need food, water, and hygiene items for newborns.

Another clash on Kyrgyz-Tajik border occurred on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The sides began to throw stones at each other and shoot.

As a result of the conflict, 14 people were injured. Police officers and servicemen of the Border Service are among them. They were all provided with medical care. They were hospitalized to Batken hospital. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, ten were injured.
