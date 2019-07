Two men drowned in water reservoirs of Chui region. Press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

A 42-year-old man reportedly drowned in a pond in Ak-Ordo 3 housing estate in Sokuluk district. Rescuers found the body and handed over to police officers.

A 35-year-old man drowned in a lake in Tokmak city. The body was taken by law enforcement officers.