Border conflict: Border guards put on combat alert

Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is relatively stable. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Shootout between the civilians stopped.

«The border units on this section of the state border were put on combat alert. Movement of traffic on Isfara — Vorukh road was suspended.

Chairman of the State Border Service Ularbek Sharsheev left for Batken region,» the state service noted.

Recall, another conflict on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border occurred on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Both sides began to throw stones at each other, fired weapons. As a result, nine people were injured.