13:54
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: Border guards put on combat alert

Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is relatively stable. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Shootout between the civilians stopped.

«The border units on this section of the state border were put on combat alert. Movement of traffic on Isfara — Vorukh road was suspended.

Chairman of the State Border Service Ularbek Sharsheev left for Batken region,» the state service noted.

Recall, another conflict on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border occurred on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Both sides began to throw stones at each other, fired weapons. As a result, nine people were injured.
link:
views: 53
Print
Related
Border conflict: Five people injured, Isfara - Vorukh road closed
Border conflict occurs in Batken region, soldier among the wounded
Border conflicts. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan offered to exchange residents
Border conflict: Residents of Vorukh beat Kyrgyzstani
Border Service: Situation on Kyrgyzstan - Tajikistan border is stable
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyzstan - Tajikistan border
Conflict over shed breaks out on Kyrgyzstan - Tajikistan border
Border conflict. Residents of Vorukh break windshield on vehicle of Ak-Sai head
Border conflict occurs between residents of Batken and Vorukh
Presidents of Central Asia are asked to solve border problems
Popular
Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma
Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan