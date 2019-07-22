President of Kyrgyzstan takes part in final stage of Sary-Tash 2019 drills

The President of Kyrgyzstan, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, Sooronbai Jeenbekov oversaw the final stage of Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The exercises were reportedly held with the participation of units of the State Border Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Within the framework of the exercises, interdepartmental coordination and cooperation in the preparation and conducting of a special operation to block and destroy illegal armed groups was worked out. The tasks of guarding the state border, resettling local residents, freeing hostages, blocking and destroying militants have been successfully worked out.

«Strengthening of the national security is the main focus of the country’s domestic and foreign policy. The Armed Forces are especially responsible for it. I want to stress the importance of combining the efforts of the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and local authorities for effective coordination. Without it, it is impossible to ensure security and stability. We need to achieve a high degree of joint work of ministries, departments and local governments. Exercises Sary-Tash 2019 are held precisely for this,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Karasartov was handed a certificate for 300,000 soms to improve the infrastructure of Sary-Tash firing ground.