Omurbek Tekebayev needs surgery

Omurbek Tekebayev, the convicted leader of Ata Meken party of Kyrgyzstan, needs an operation. Secretariat of the political organization reported to 24.kg news agency citing doctors.

A medical examination is ongoing. Doctors recommend Omurbek Tekebayev to remove prolapsed disk. The convict himself, who was transferred from a prison cell to a hospital, has not yet given his consent to the surgery.

On July 16, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan postponed the review of Tekebayev-Chotonov case on newly discovered evidence to August 21. The court stated that they did not have time to study the criminal case, since the volume of materials was very large and it takes time.

Ata Meken called the postponement politically motivated, and the explanation of the judges — a formal excuse. According to lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova, all documents were submitted to the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic as far back as in May.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.