Consideration of Omurbek Tekebayev’s case postponed to August

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan postponed consideration of the case of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov to August 21. The decision was made today.

As the deputy of the Parliament Almambet Shykmamatov told journalists, the judicial board did not have time to get acquainted with the case materials, so the court process was postponed.

«They said that the case is voluminous, they did not have enough time to get acquainted with it, although there was enough time — our lawyers filed an application for consideration of the case based on new evidence in May. Therefore, today’s decision is not clear to us,» Almambet Shykmamatov said.

Recall, Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. The courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.
