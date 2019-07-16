10:02
Ex-deputy Yrgal Kadyralieva must pay parliament member 50,000 soms

Leninsky District Court of Bishkek obliged the ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Yrgal Kadyralieva to pay 50,000 soms to Sagyndyk Keldibaev, a member of Respublika — Ata Zhurt faction, as a moral compensation. Office of the court confirmed the information.

The plaintiff stated earlier that these funds will be transferred to charity.

The deputy Sagyndyk Keldibaev filed a lawsuit against the former deputy of the Parliament Yrgal Kadyralieva on June 28, 2018. Initially, he demanded 7 million soms.

Yrgal Kadyralieva said at a press conference that the deputy of the Parliament Sagyndyk Keldibaev had Russian citizenship. According to her, the member of Respublika — Ata Zhurt faction Sagyndyk Keldibaev is still a citizen of the Russian Federation. But this information was not confirmed.
