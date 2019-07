An explosion occurred in a private house in Bishkek the day before. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

A gas leak reportedly occurred in the house on Yudakhin Street, which resulted in an explosion.

«The police received a call at 16.25. Owner of the house suffered, he was hospitalized. Operational investigative team and gas service visited the scene. The gas leak was eliminated,» the police reported.