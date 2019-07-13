EDB considers projects from Kyrgyzstan for $ 233 million

The Eurasian Development Bank is considering projects from Kyrgyzstan for $ 233 million. Director of the EDB office in the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlan Moldoshev told reporters.

According to him, these are projects for the production of plates, in garment industry, construction of factories, a large processing enterprise in the south of the republic, construction of a small hydroelectric station at the confluence of Naryn and Atbashi rivers.

«In addition, the project on financing of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu company for the purchase of rolling stock in Russia is under consideration. Projects for the construction of hydropower plants on Orto-Tokoi reservoir and Issyk-Ata river are at the stage of submitting application. Two projects in the mining industry — the tin-tungsten deposit Sary Jaz and the gold deposit Shiraldzhin — are also under consideration,» said Nurlan Moldoshev.