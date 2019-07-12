Meeting of Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council starts in Bishkek

Meeting of the 8th Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council in a narrow format, chaired by the Prime Ministers Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and Askar Mamin, started in Bishkek.

«Strengthening the strategic partnership with our brotherly country Kazakhstan is one of the priorities of the foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan. Our relations are developing at the proper level, an active political and economic dialogue is being maintained, contacts are being made at all levels, which undoubtedly contribute to substantive bilateral cooperation,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev before the negotiations.

He recalled that this year the presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan held two meetings. They reaffirmed their firm commitment to fully develop mutually beneficial cooperation, to strengthen the traditional principles of friendship, brotherhood, alliance and allied partnership.

In his turn, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan stressed that within the visit the experts had worked hard for two days on the drafts of final documents.

«We set ourselves a goal — to ensure the promotion of topical issues on the bilateral agenda. In addition, we would like to take the current issues off the table. But, most importantly, I would like to use this opportunity to provide meaningful content for the planned visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan in 2019. I hope that within the framework of the meeting and the session of the intergovernmental council we will be able to find mutually acceptable solutions for all issues on the agenda, as well as to determine ways to enhance our cooperation,» Askar Mamin said.

After the meeting in the narrow format, the parties will meet in an expanded format.