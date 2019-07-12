11:53
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan today. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

The eighth meeting of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council will be held in Bishkek. The agenda will cover 18 issues of current and prospective cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, industry, transport, oil and gas industry, environmental protection, culture, tourism, education, health care, water and energy industry, customs and border cooperation.

It is planned to sign a number of documents within the framework of the official visit.
