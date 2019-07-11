Safe City Project: Project officer fined for speeding

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications Kubanych Shatemirov, who monitors the Safe City project, was fined for speeding. He posted on Facebook.

«Something like that. The system works, brings its results. Obey the speed limit and the rules of the road in general, friends!» Kubanych Shatemirov said.

He drove at a speed of 71 kilometers per hour with a speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour.

The social network users now ask him to post a receipt for payment of the fine. The fine for speeding over 10 kilometers per hour, but not more than 20 kilometers per hour, is 1,000 soms.