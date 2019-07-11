16:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Safe City Project: Project officer fined for speeding

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications Kubanych Shatemirov, who monitors the Safe City project, was fined for speeding. He posted on Facebook.

«Something like that. The system works, brings its results. Obey the speed limit and the rules of the road in general, friends!» Kubanych Shatemirov said.

He drove at a speed of 71 kilometers per hour with a speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour.

The social network users now ask him to post a receipt for payment of the fine. The fine for speeding over 10 kilometers per hour, but not more than 20 kilometers per hour, is 1,000 soms.
link:
views: 104
Print
Related
Drivers pay 73 million soms for speeding within Safe City project
Safe City: Collected fines to be spent on purchase of ambulances
Safe City project. Prime Minister thanks Kyrgyzstanis reporting about flaws
Safe City project: Four companies ready to install cameras in Kyrgyzstan
Safe City: Cameras to be installed throughout Kyrgyzstan only in 2020
Safe City: Mortality rate on Bishkek roads reduced by 52.9 percent
Budget receives over 100 million soms from fines within Safe City project
Safe City: Budget receives 93.4 million soms from payment of fines
Safe City project: Government proposes to revise size of fines
Safe City: Budget receives 70 million soms from paid fines
Popular
Participants of April events protest against acquittal of Moldomusa Kongantiev Participants of April events protest against acquittal of Moldomusa Kongantiev
Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce dependence on Kumtor Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce dependence on Kumtor
President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Switzerland President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Switzerland
European Union - Kyrgyzstan: We lose cognac and champagne. What do we get? European Union - Kyrgyzstan: We lose cognac and champagne. What do we get?