18:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Ueli Maurer

An official meeting of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer took place today. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The visit began with a meeting of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with the Swiss President Ueli Maurer at Lon Manor residence in Bern city. The state flags of Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland were hung out in the residence, a guard of honor was lined up.

«The national anthems of the two countries were played, Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Ueli Maurer made a round of the guard of honor and introduced the members of official delegations. Later, the heads of state went to the negotiations in one-on-one format, after which the meeting will continue in an expanded format,» the statement says.

In the framework of the visit, Sooronbai Jeenbekov plans to meet with the President the National Council of the Federal Assembly Marina Carobbio Guscetti and the Chairman of the National Bank Thomas Jordan. The head of state will also meet with representatives of large business of Switzerland with participation of entrepreneurs from Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
President's visit to Switzerland: Delegation includes 9 people
President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Switzerland
Kyrgyzstanis in Switzerland. About social justice, family and nature
How Aigerim Bektenova shocked Kyrgyz deputies in Switzerland
Thomas Jordan: Decision to introduce som was perspicacious
Kyrgyzstan gets 300 million soms from Switzerland for health improvement
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Sapar Isakov: We should not wait for investors, we need to look for them
Reconstruction of At-Bashi HPP to begin in November 2018
President approves Bolot Otunbaev and Daniyar Mukashev at new posts
Popular
EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments
Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU
Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020 Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week