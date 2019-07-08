President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Switzerland

Official visit of the Head of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to the Swiss Confederation will take place from July 9 to July 11, 2019 at the invitation of the Swiss President Ueli Maurer. Daniyar Sydykov, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, reported.

According to him, Sooronbai Jeenbekov will meet with Ueli Maurer, Chairperson of the National Council of the Federal Assembly Marina Carobbio Guscetti and Chairman of the National Bank of Switzerland Thomas Jordan.

«It is planned to discuss promotion of bilateral Kyrgyz-Swiss relations with emphasis on trade, economic and banking sectors, attraction of investment in promising sectors of the Kyrgyz economy, development of cooperation in the banking sector, and building parliamentary democracy,» Daniyar Sydykov stressed.

Following the visit, signing of documents in the spheres of economy, finance, tourism, and drinking water supply to the country’s regions is expected. In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov will meet with representatives of large business in Switzerland. The meeting will be attended by businessmen from Kyrgyzstan.