President notes success of regional schools at Nationwide Testing

President of Kyrgyzstan highlighted the success of regional schools on the results of the Nationwide Testing. Sooronbai Jeenbekov said it at a meeting with holders of gold certificates.

In his opinion, the results of the Nationwide Testing show good activity of the education system.

«We are pleased that 57 percent of those who have got the highest points and a gold certificate based on the results of the testing this year are graduates from the regions. Unfortunately, 38 percent of school graduates could not get points required to enter higher education institutions,» the head of state said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the financing of the education system was at the level of 6 percent of GDP. This corresponds to the level of funding in countries such as Finland, Malaysia, France, Estonia, which have a progressive education system.

«In the future, the testing results can be considered as an indicator of the efficiency of public spending. We will take into account this result when considering the salaries of teachers. It is necessary to encourage teachers, whose students received the high scores,» the President added.