Economic growth cost Asia increase in harmful emissions and waste

«Rapid economic growth in Asia, including Central Asia, allowed many countries in the region to overcome poverty, but its price was an increase in emissions and waste,» said Alessandra Lepore, SWITCH-Asia Program Coordinator.

According to her, today it is impossible to ensure sustainability only by improving efficiency and compliance with core regulatory requirements. A fundamental shift in economic activity is needed. To achieve real results, it is necessary to change the essence of the current business models and value chains, as well as to introduce new management models.

«The concept of sustainable consumption and production is based on the goal of improving the environmental friendliness of production technologies and goods throughout their life cycle and increasing the demand for them,» Alessandra Lepore said.

Recall, the European Union launched SWITCH-Asia program in Central Asian countries to support sustainable consumption and production (SCP) and switch to green economy.
