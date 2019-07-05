17:07
European Union to support Central Asia’s switch to green economy

The European Union launched SWITCH-Asia program in Central Asia to support sustainable consumption and production (SCP) and switch to a green economy.

The launch of the program takes place within the framework of EU-Central Asia Forum and the ministerial meeting to be held this weekend. The new EU — Central Asia strategy will be presented during the events. It includes, in particular, a specific item on cooperation in the field of environment, water resources and the implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

«Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are in the process of developing national green economy strategies, while the government of Uzbekistan has taken significant steps to declare its commitment to energy efficiency and renewable energy sources, in particular solar energy. Similarly, Tajikistan is committed to implementing significant environmental programs. According to a similar scheme, Kyrgyzstan pursues an environmentally friendly model of development through initiatives ranging from organic agriculture to energy efficient lighting and renewable technologies, as well as creation of a special economic zone for green technology companies,» Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic stressed.

The SWITCH-Asia II program includes provision of grant support to small, small and medium-sized enterprises in testing and introduction of more sustainable production methods to reduce environmental damage. As of today, 32 such projects are being implemented in 15 countries of Asia. Projects in Central Asia will be launched before the end of 2019.
