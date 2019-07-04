Border conflict: Residents of Vorukh beat Kyrgyzstani

Residents of Tajik village Vorukh beat a Kyrgyzstani. Head of rural administration of Ak-Sai village Ergesh Niyazkulov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a resident of Ak-Sai was hospitalized.

«He sells gas. A Tajik bought gas from him. Seeing this, his fellow villager began to quarrel with him for purchase of gas from the Kyrgyz. Then the instigator together with several other Tajiks beat the gas seller. He was hospitalized. People gathered and demanded to find the culprit and punish,» Ergesh Niyazkulov told.

The official denied information that Isfara-Vorukh road was blocked.

The participants dispersed at 3.00, after it was reported that the instigators of the incident were arrested.