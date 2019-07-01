15:17
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration

Personnel reshuffle took place in the Bishkek City Administration. Press service of the city administration reported.

The head of Leninsky district Nurdin Tynaev was transferred to the position of the head of the Municipal Property Department of the city administration. Previously, he served as a chief of staff, and in 2016 — as a head of Leninsky district.

Toktosun Sultanov was appointed the head of Leninsky district. Previously, he headed the Pervomaisky District Administration.

Alibek Birimkulov became the head of Pervomaisky district. He graduated from the Kyrgyz Agrarian Academy, Banking Faculty. He was a member of the Territorial Election Commission of Sokuluk district, as well as the deputy head of Sokuluk and Panfilov District Administrations.
