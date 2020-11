Personnel changes took place at the Bishkek City Hall. Press service of the City Hall of Bishkek reported.

Heads of Pervomaisky and Oktyabrsky districts of the capital Alibek Birimkulov and Azamat Doroev were dismissed from their posts. They were replaced by Maksat Nusuvaliev and Konstantin Kutsenko.

The corresponding orders were signed by the acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev.