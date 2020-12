Personnel reshuffles continue at the Bishkek City Hall. Vice Mayor Ulanbek Azygaliev resigned at his own request. Acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev informed 24.kg news agency.

«He wrote a letter of resignation, I accepted his resignation,» he said.

Balbak Tulobaev noted that he had already appointed Azamat Sagyndyk uulu to the post. Previously, he headed the Department of Land Resources at the City Hall.