Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration

Personnel reshuffle took place in the Bishkek City Administration. Press service of the municipality reported.

The former Vice Mayor for Social Issues Asel Kulambaeva was appointed the Deputy Head of the Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek. She is a health care worker by education. She graduated from Przhevalsk Medical School and the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute.

She ran for the position of the head of the Bishkek Health Care Department, but showed the second result in the competition for the vacant place.

Asel Kulambaeva was a deputy of the City Council from Onuguu-Progress faction. In 2018, she expressed a desire to take the vacant position of the Vice Mayor for Social Issues. However, after seven months, she resigned at her own request.

Ulan Dzholdoshov was appointed a manager of new municipal enterprise Bishkek Parking Lots.

He was a deputy of the Bishkek City Council from Respublika Party and a member of the Standing Commission on Budget and Finance of the Bishkek City Council.

The relevant orders were signed by the mayor of the capital Aziz Surakmatov.