Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days

Gas supply of some districts of Bishkek will be stopped on July 2-4. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.
- Consumers living in the area of Buurdinsky — Temirovsky — Keminsky lanes — Big Chui Canal will be left without gas on July 1-3;
- Consumers living in the area of 8th Line — 9th Line — Okhotsky Lane — Vologodsky Lane will be left without gas on July 2-3;
- Consumers living in the area bounded by Orozbekov — Botaliev — Togolok Moldo — Shcherbakov Streets will be left without gas on July 3-4;
A section of the existing above-ground gas pipeline will be cut off there.
The branch of Bishkekgas of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC apologizes for the inconvenience.