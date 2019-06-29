Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days

Gas supply of some districts of Bishkek will be stopped on July 2-4. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Consumers living in the area of ​​Buurdinsky — Temirovsky — Keminsky lanes — Big Chui Canal will be left without gas on July 1-3;

Consumers living in the area of 8 th Line — 9 th Line — Okhotsky Lane — Vologodsky Lane will be left without gas on July 2-3;

Consumers living in the area bounded by Orozbekov — Botaliev — Togolok Moldo — Shcherbakov Streets will be left without gas on July 3-4;

A section of the existing above-ground gas pipeline will be cut off there.

The branch of Bishkekgas of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC apologizes for the inconvenience.