Supporters gather in house of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash

Supporters are gathering in the house of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.

Situation in the village is stable. The headquarters report that two people from the external guard of Almazbek Atambayev were removed. But employees of the 9th Service of the State Committee for National Security, ensuring the personal security of the former head of state, continue to work.

The SCNS refuted information about removal of the guard. The security services said that if necessary, it can even be strengthened.

About 200 people from among supporters are in the house of the ex-president now.