Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev outraged by decision of Parliament

Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters, who gathered in Koi-Tash village, are outraged by the decision of the deputies of the Parliament. They state about the illegality of deprivation of Almazbek Atambayev of the status of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan.

According to a member of the SDPK Political Council Nurbek Kasymbekov, further actions of supporters of Almazbek Atambayev depend on the authorities.

«Today, the Parliament adopted a resolution depriving Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity. By law, the Prosecutor General’s Office should have made its conclusion no earlier than in 10 and no later than in 20 days. So, the Parliament should have considered this issue no earlier than on July 8. The deputies had an opportunity to gather for an extraordinary session. They broke the law,» he said.

A pensioner Kenzhe Zheldenbaeva said that since parliament members blamed only Almazbek Atambayev, they should also be responsible for the decisions taken during his rule.

«Why didn’t they tell about violations when Atambayev was in power? Do they have conscience to talk about it now? I’m 70 years old and I haven’t seen anything like that yet,» she said.

Meerbek Miskenbaev urged everyone to go to Koi-Tash.

The so-called people’s headquarters for the protection of political prisoners, created by fellow villagers of the former head of state, intend to hold a rally in support of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash today. The situation in the village is calm now. About a hundred people gathered near the house of Atambayev.

Today, the Parliament deprived Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president of the country by a majority of votes (103). The results of the roll call vote can be found here.