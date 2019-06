Members of Supervisory Board of OTRK elected a Chairman. It is repeatedly Zhypar Zheksheev.

At least 12 people voted for him, and three members of the Supervisory Board voted for a self-nominee — Nuriya Aidabosunova.

The elections were held due to expiration of the term of office of Zhypar Zheksheev. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board is elected by a majority vote for one year. Zheksheev’s candidacy was nominated by Timur Alkhozhoev — a representative of the Board.