12:21
USD 84.50
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.15
English

National Democratic Institute terminates cooperation with OTRK

Election debates of presidential candidates and representatives of political parties, which took place on OTRK TV channel, were financed by the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI), founded by the USA.

Due to the scandal on the air on January 6, when the TV presenters interrupted the speakers and intervened in the process, engaging in campaigning, the NDI terminated cooperation with OTRK.

Snap presidential elections were held in Kyrgyzstan. According to preliminary data, Sadyr Japarov won the elections. The presidential form of state structure holds the lead in the referendum on form of government.
link: https://24.kg/english/180085/
views: 141
Print
Related
Baktiyar Aliev appointed new General Director of OTRK
New chairman of OTRK Supervisory Board elected
Head of OTRK Zhainak Usen uulu resigns
Members of OTRK Supervisory Board elect Chairman
New OTRK head promises only objective and reliable information
Zhainak Usen uulu becomes General Director of OTRK
Elections of OTRK head. Ilim Karypbekov withdraws his candidacy
Elections of OTRK head. Ilim Karypbekov to run for second term
Kyrgyzstan ready for presidency over SCO
Bakyt Torobayev to get 25-minute airtime on OTRK
Popular
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students
Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country
15 January, Friday
12:12
At least 62 out of 347 applicants receive licenses for advocacy in 2020 At least 62 out of 347 applicants receive licenses for...
11:54
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 93 million people globally
11:45
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
11:21
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
11:17
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours