National Democratic Institute terminates cooperation with OTRK

Election debates of presidential candidates and representatives of political parties, which took place on OTRK TV channel, were financed by the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI), founded by the USA.

Due to the scandal on the air on January 6, when the TV presenters interrupted the speakers and intervened in the process, engaging in campaigning, the NDI terminated cooperation with OTRK.

Snap presidential elections were held in Kyrgyzstan. According to preliminary data, Sadyr Japarov won the elections. The presidential form of state structure holds the lead in the referendum on form of government.