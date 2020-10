The head of OTRK, Zhainak Usen uulu, resigned. A member of the OTRK Supervisory Council Zhyldyzbek Kerimbaev reported.

According to him, they received a letter of resignation from the head of OTRK.

Zhyldyzbek Kerimbaev added that the Supervisory Council gathered for an emergency meeting. «The employees came and asked to protect the channel. Yesterday night and this morning, different forces came and tried to replace the management and appoint their own people,» he said.