Baktiyar Aliev appointed new General Director of OTRK

Baktiyar Aliev became the new General Director of OTRK. Zhyldyzbek Kerimbaev, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Television and Radio Corporation, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 11 members of the Board supported Baktiyar Aliev’s candidacy. Bolotbek Tillebaev and Abdykadyr Sultanbaev won two votes each.

In total, 15 people claimed the post of General Director of OTRK.

Zhainak Usen uulu resigned on October 6. The Supervisory Board has appointed its member Jyldyz Bakashova as Acting General Director.