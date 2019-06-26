Investment inflow rate to Kyrgyzstan is positive, Prime Minister believes

«The inflow exceeded the outflow level by $ 144.2 million. This figure is very positive against the background of the fact that the global flows of foreign direct investment reduced by 13 percent in 2018,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting on the state and prospects for development of investment activities in the republic.

The head of government stressed that the inflow of foreign direct investment in 2018 amounted to $ 851.7 million and in comparison with 2017 increased by 38.1 percent. The Prime Minister believes that another positive fact is the continuation of the trend, namely, the inflow of foreign direct investment in the first quarter of 2019 was $ 176.7 million. At the same time, the head of government stressed the importance of intensifying work on creation of favorable conditions for investment activities, a characteristic feature of which is an open, transparent and non-discriminatory investment policy.

«Despite the two-year moratorium on inspections of business entities, there are facts of such business inspections. I urge businessmen and investors to report on similar facts to the relevant state bodies, to the supervising deputy prime minister for the protection of your rights. We must continue to work to support entrepreneurs, to take further measures to stimulate inflow and to support investments, improve effective management of state property and develop public-private partnerships,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.

The head of government instructed relevant government agencies to qualitatively work out and implement investment projects, assist and promptly solve problems that would increase investor confidence in the government and have a positive impact on the image of the state. In addition, he instructed to intensify work on creation of favorable conditions for investment activities.