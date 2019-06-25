19:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Parliament ready to deprive Atambayev of immunity (draft resolution)

A draft resolution of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on deprivation of Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president of the country appeared on the Internet.

The draft resolution clarifies that the opinion of the Prosecutor General was taken into consideration. A separate paragraph states about deprivation of Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Prosecutor General’s Office supported not all accusations of the special deputy commission. The supervisory body excluded political persecution facts from the charges.

It is expected that the Parliament will uphold the submission of the main supervisory body about bringing Almazbek Atambayev to criminal liability in the coming days.

On June 20, the Parliament sent the conclusion of the special commission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate criminal proceedings against the former head of state.
link:
views: 98
Print
Related
Atambayev’s immunity. Law and Order Committee makes decision
Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP
Prosecutor General’s Office supports not all conclusions of deputy commission
Parliament receives submission on deprivation of Atambayev of his immunity
Atambayev VS Jeenbekov: Social experiment conducted in Bishkek
Atambayev’s immunity. Prosecutor General's Office starts consideration
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev has no deposit account
Bank accounts of all members of Atambayev’s family to be checked
Almazbek Atambayev states he has weapon and is not afraid of anything
Almazbek Atambayev does not plan to go to Parliament
Popular
Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash
Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad
Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started