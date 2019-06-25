Parliament ready to deprive Atambayev of immunity (draft resolution)

A draft resolution of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on deprivation of Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president of the country appeared on the Internet.

The draft resolution clarifies that the opinion of the Prosecutor General was taken into consideration. A separate paragraph states about deprivation of Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Prosecutor General’s Office supported not all accusations of the special deputy commission. The supervisory body excluded political persecution facts from the charges.

It is expected that the Parliament will uphold the submission of the main supervisory body about bringing Almazbek Atambayev to criminal liability in the coming days.

On June 20, the Parliament sent the conclusion of the special commission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate criminal proceedings against the former head of state.