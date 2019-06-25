16:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Prosecutor General’s Office supports not all conclusions of deputy commission

Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan supported not all accusations of a special deputy commission created to deprive Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity as the ex-president. The Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov told today at the meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament.

The supervisory body confirmed the conclusion of the deputies on five episodes. The Prosecutor General’s Office excluded from the charges the political persecution facts.

According to the Prosecutor General, the former head of state had no direct relation to the initiation of some criminal cases.

«Facts from arguments of Bekbolot Talgarbekov, Nariman Tyuleev and others were registered in the Unified Register of Offenses and Crimes. We called them in for questioning, face-to-face interrogations were held. However, the claimed has not been proven. It was not proved that Almazbek Atambayev was directly involved in this,» Otkurbek Dzhamshitov said.

He also stressed that the fact that Nariman Tyleev was subject to political persecution was not proved.

The Prosecutor General recalled that the ex-mayor of Bishkek was charged with overpricing within tender for purchase of buses.

The statement of Nariman Tyuleev that Almazbek Atambayev borrowed $ 500,000 from him must be sent to a court and considered under civil procedure.
link:
views: 13
Print
Related
Parliament receives submission on deprivation of Atambayev of his immunity
Atambayev VS Jeenbekov: Social experiment conducted in Bishkek
Atambayev’s immunity. Prosecutor General's Office starts consideration
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev has no deposit account
Bank accounts of all members of Atambayev’s family to be checked
Almazbek Atambayev states he has weapon and is not afraid of anything
Almazbek Atambayev does not plan to go to Parliament
Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. SDPK not to hold rallies
Almazbek Atambayev calls accusations of deputies absurd and is ready to fight
Popular
Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash
Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad
Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started