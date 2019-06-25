Prosecutor General’s Office supports not all conclusions of deputy commission

Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan supported not all accusations of a special deputy commission created to deprive Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity as the ex-president. The Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov told today at the meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament.

The supervisory body confirmed the conclusion of the deputies on five episodes. The Prosecutor General’s Office excluded from the charges the political persecution facts.

According to the Prosecutor General, the former head of state had no direct relation to the initiation of some criminal cases.

«Facts from arguments of Bekbolot Talgarbekov, Nariman Tyuleev and others were registered in the Unified Register of Offenses and Crimes. We called them in for questioning, face-to-face interrogations were held. However, the claimed has not been proven. It was not proved that Almazbek Atambayev was directly involved in this,» Otkurbek Dzhamshitov said.

He also stressed that the fact that Nariman Tyleev was subject to political persecution was not proved.

The Prosecutor General recalled that the ex-mayor of Bishkek was charged with overpricing within tender for purchase of buses.

The statement of Nariman Tyuleev that Almazbek Atambayev borrowed $ 500,000 from him must be sent to a court and considered under civil procedure.