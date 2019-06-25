Safe City: Mortality rate on Bishkek roads reduced by 52.9 percent

After the launch of Safe City project, the mortality rate on the roads of Bishkek decreased by 52.9 percent. Deputy Head of the State Committee of Information Technology and Communications Kubanych Shatemirov announced today at a press conference.

According to him, Safe City project has reduced the mortality rate on the roads. The number of traffic accidents in the capital decreased by 3.5 percent. Death rate decreased by 37.2 percent in Chui region.

As of June 24, at least 211,384 traffic rules violations have been registered, 89,980 of the decisions (42.6 percent) have been paid for 125,730,000 soms.