11:23
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Quota for foreign workers proposed to be reduced in Kyrgyzstan

The State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan proposes to set a quota for foreign specialists employed in the real sector of the economy at 15,610 people in 2020. The state service submitted the relevant draft government order for public discussion.

The quota is set both for the republic as a whole, and for regions and sectors of the economy.

As a background statement says, the figure is calculated on the basis of plans for the implementation of large-scale national infrastructure projects with the participation of foreign companies in 2020, as well as changes in the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of migration.

In particular, restrictive standards for attraction of foreign workers of not more than 20 percent of the total number of employees were introduced in the republic in 2018. In case of exceeding the limit, an employer pays a multiple state fee. Fees for issue of work permits were also increased in April 2019.

The document stresses that the purpose of the draft resolution is to protect the national labor market from the uncontrolled influx of foreign labor force and the constitutional right of citizens of Kyrgyzstan to take vacant jobs.

The quota was set at 17,410 people in 2019.    
link:
views: 39
Print
Related
Foreigner opens illegal betting company in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners arrived in Kyrgyzstan can register online
Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners
Kyrgyzstan to simplify registration of foreigners
SCNS suppresses channel for transportation of foreigners through Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners violating traffic rules in Kyrgyzstan to be fined at border
360 foreigners serve sentences in prisons of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan increases state fee for employment of foreign workers
Kyrgyzstan to spend 590,000 soms on expulsion of foreign prisoners in 2019
Citizens of Kazakhstan and Russia most of all visit Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash
Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad
Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started