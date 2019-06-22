11:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Tax officers prevent smuggling of flour and melons into Kyrgyzstan

Violations in the import of 45 tons of flour and 8.6 tons of melons were detected at Chaldovar checkpoint in Chui region. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the service, five vehicles which imported melons with a total weight of 8.6 tons without appropriate documents were detected at Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan border on the night of June 20, 2019. In addition, a discrepancy between the actually imported flour and the accompanying invoice data was found in the vehicle of another importer. The documents indicated import of 45 tons of first-grade flour, but upon examination, top-grade flour was revealed.

«The violations were detected by employees of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, involved in the work of a temporary transportation control and metering station near Chaldovar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Materials on each fact were sent to the mobile group of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes for further activities in accordance with the law,» the message says.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
Three tons of smuggled fuel and lubricants found in Talas region
Financial police of Kyrgyzstan suppress smuggling of diesel fuel
Smuggling of fuel and lubricants: Two trucks detained in Batken region
Financial police repeatedly detain trucks with smuggled fuel
Border guards prevent illegal import of 83 tons of fuel into Kyrgyzstan
Financial police detect another batch of smuggled fuel and lubricants
Smuggling of truck tires and apricots prevented in Kyrgyzstan
Two tank cars with fuel and lubricants smuggled into Kyrgyzstan
Fuel and lubricants smuggling. State Tax Service opens hotline
Large batch of smuggled cigarettes detected in Batken region
Popular
Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Decision sent to Prosecutor General's Office Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Decision sent to Prosecutor General's Office
Ex-head of Defense Department Marat Bekenov arrested Ex-head of Defense Department Marat Bekenov arrested
Kyrgyzstanis put up a fight in Moscow, victims reported Kyrgyzstanis put up a fight in Moscow, victims reported