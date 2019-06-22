Tax officers prevent smuggling of flour and melons into Kyrgyzstan

Violations in the import of 45 tons of flour and 8.6 tons of melons were detected at Chaldovar checkpoint in Chui region. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the service, five vehicles which imported melons with a total weight of 8.6 tons without appropriate documents were detected at Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan border on the night of June 20, 2019. In addition, a discrepancy between the actually imported flour and the accompanying invoice data was found in the vehicle of another importer. The documents indicated import of 45 tons of first-grade flour, but upon examination, top-grade flour was revealed.

«The violations were detected by employees of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, involved in the work of a temporary transportation control and metering station near Chaldovar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Materials on each fact were sent to the mobile group of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes for further activities in accordance with the law,» the message says.