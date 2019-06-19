Over 60 percent of Bishkek schools built half a century ago

More than 60 percent of Bishkek’s schools were built half a century ago. The head of the Education Department of the Bishkek City Administration Saule Meirmanova told at a press conference.

She stressed that most of all educational institutions of the city do not meet safety requirements, as they were planned and built not according to modern standards. «Sixty percent of schools were built in the 1950s. Nevertheless, our teachers find the means to solve these problems,» Saule Meirmanova said.

Recall, the Ministry of Education and Science developed a comprehensive safety standard for educational institutions, according to which 11 pilot schools have passed approbation of their safe procurement mechanisms, energy efficiency, and landscaping of the territory.

In addition, changes were made to a number of regulations. Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova outlined that improvement of safety of the school environment would have a positive impact not only on the educational process, but also on the atmosphere in an educational institution and behavior of students.