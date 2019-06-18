27,000 graduates to participate in competition for admission to universities

At least 27,019 schoolchildren, or 62.2 percent, overcame the threshold score at the Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science presented such data.

According to the press service, 43,400 people took part in the testing.

In 2018, for comparison, 57 percent of students overcame the threshold score, and only 47 percent — four years ago. «The growth in the average score indicates an increase in the quality of education. Indicators in the regions are also growing,» the ministry said.

The Nationwide Testing has become mandatory for admission to all universities since 2012. The threshold score does not change in recent years. It is 110 points for the main test and 60 — for the subject test.

The first round of selection and admission to higher education institutions will be held on July 8-13.