Five people injured in mass brawl in Chaldovar village

A mass brawl occurred in Chaldovar village of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the regional police department reported.

On June 16, a duty room of the Internal Affairs Department of Panfilov district received a message from the territorial hospital about hospitalization of several young people with various injuries.

«The injured were 18-year-old K.A., 17-year-old A.N., 17-year-old A.A., 18-year-old K.N. and 18-year-old A.S. All of them are residents of Chaldovar village. A verbal skirmish occurred between several young people on June 16 at about 00.30, which developed into a brawl. As a result, some of them received various injuries. This fact was registered under the articles «Hooliganism» and «Causing grievous bodily harm» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Police identified persons involved in the incident. They were taken to the district police department to clarify the circumstances. Organizers of this incident, 19-year-old T.B. and B.D., were identified. They were placed in a pretrial detention center,» the police department reported.