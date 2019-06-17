New EU strategy on Central Asia approved

The European Council has approved a new strategy of interaction between the European Union and the countries of Central Asia today. The European External Action Service reported.

The new political document, which has been discussed with representatives of the countries of the region for about a year to take into account all the points, implies a «strong, modern and expanded» partnership in various fields.

As the European External Action Service stressed, the first strategy of the EU on Central Asia was adopted in 2007. The new document takes into account all recent changes in the countries of the region and implies expansion of cooperation.

In particular, the new strategy involves deepening of regional cooperation, solution of common problems, such as the state of the environment and terrorism. The new strategy also deals with the strengthening of EU cooperation with the countries of Central Asia in order to contribute to peace in Afghanistan.

In addition, the strategy provides for strengthening of Central Asian countries to counter internal and external threats, support for reform and modernization of the economy, closer cooperation in the field of human rights and the rule of law.