500 Kyrgyzstanis donated blood on World Blood Donor Day

At least 500 Kyrgyzstanis have donated blood on the World Blood Donor Day. Press service of the Red Crescent Society reported with reference to the Republican Blood Center.

According to it, donors and honorary donors who donate blood on a regular basis were given coupons for food products.

The World Blood Donor Day was established in May 2005 at the 58th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

The slogan of the World Donor Day 2019 is «Safe Blood for All.» The campaign urges more and more people in the world to become donors and donate blood regularly, as this is a guarantee of ensuring a stable national supply of sufficient amount of blood for all patients who need blood transfusions.
