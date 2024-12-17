Servicemen of Kant air base donate blood for seriously ill Kyrgyzstanis

Servicemen of the joint Russian military base stationed in Kant town donated blood for seriously ill citizens of Kyrgyzstan undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in local medical institutions. ODKBinform reports.

The blood donation campaign took place at the Republican Blood Center.

Before the procedure, the servicemen underwent a medical examination, familiarized themselves with the rights and responsibilities of a donor, after which they donated blood and its components. Six months later, after the mandatory quarantine, the blood and its components donated by the servicemen will be transferred to hospitals in Kyrgyzstan.

The personnel of the air base regularly take part in donor events. For many servicemen, blood donation has already become a tradition, in which they also involve their relatives and friends, the statement says.