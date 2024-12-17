11:40
USD 87.00
EUR 91.46
RUB 0.84
English

Servicemen of Kant air base donate blood for seriously ill Kyrgyzstanis

Servicemen of the joint Russian military base stationed in Kant town donated blood for seriously ill citizens of Kyrgyzstan undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in local medical institutions. ODKBinform reports.

The blood donation campaign took place at the Republican Blood Center.

Before the procedure, the servicemen underwent a medical examination, familiarized themselves with the rights and responsibilities of a donor, after which they donated blood and its components. Six months later, after the mandatory quarantine, the blood and its components donated by the servicemen will be transferred to hospitals in Kyrgyzstan.

The personnel of the air base regularly take part in donor events. For many servicemen, blood donation has already become a tradition, in which they also involve their relatives and friends, the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/314407/
views: 142
Print
Related
Bishkek to host charity campaign to support children suffering from cancer
Kyrgyzstan has only five blood donors per 1,000 people
Kyrgyzstan has only 5.5 blood donors per 1,000 people
Blood donation campaign takes place in Bishkek
Invasion of Kyrgyzstan: Victims in Batken need blood
Republican Blood Center asks Kyrgyzstanis for help: Stocks are almost depleted
Batken tragedy: Over 650 Kyrgyzstanis come to donate blood
Number of blood donors decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Over 400 people participate in blood donation campaign
Kyrgyzstan hosts mass blood donation campaign
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs
Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement
17 December, Tuesday
11:20
Shooting at Christian school in USA: Three people killed Shooting at Christian school in USA: Three people kill...
11:13
Karakol - Enilchek road closed for traffic for three days
11:04
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about achievements in fight against corruption
10:52
International Taekwondo Tournament in Bishkek gathers athletes from 4 countries
10:31
Servicemen of Kant air base donate blood for seriously ill Kyrgyzstanis