A charity campaign «Donate Blood — Save Life» will take place in Bishkek to support children with cancer and hematological diseases. The Union of Volunteers reported.

Voluntary donors can donate blood free of charge on November 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Bishkek hotel.

The Union of Volunteers of Kyrgyzstan, Help the Children Charity Fund, and Hyatt Regency Bishkek invite caring individuals to take part in this life-saving initiative for children suffering from serious illnesses.

«This important campaign is dedicated to World Children’s Day, which is celebrated for the 70th time this year,» the statement says.