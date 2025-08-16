Manas Airport employees donate nearly 300 liters of blood

Employees of Manas International Airport have donated nearly 300 liters of blood, the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

The airport team came together for a charitable blood donation campaign, demonstrating unity and a genuine commitment to helping others.

As a result of staff participation, about 300 liters of blood were collected in a single day — a significant contribution, as every unit of donated blood can save a life.

Such campaigns have become a good tradition for Manas International Airport. The airport emphasizes that caring for people goes far beyond aviation. Blood donation is an act of solidarity, responsibility, and compassion — values that are vital to society.