Bishkek to host large-scale campaign to collect donated blood

A large-scale donated blood collection campaign will be held in Bishkek today. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The campaign is timed to the World Donor Day, which is annually marked on June 14. It was established in May 2005 at the 58th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

The slogan of the World Donor Day 2019 is «Safe Blood for All.» The campaign urges more and more people in the world to become donors and donate blood regularly, as this is a guarantee of ensuring a stable national supply of sufficient amount of blood for all patients who need blood transfusions.

The campaign will be held in Dordoi Plaza — 2 shopping center at 12.00.

In addition to the information part, there will be a concert. All donors will get gifts.
