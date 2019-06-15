President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared 2021 the Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India within the framework of the official visit of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Kyrgyzstan.

Sooronbai Jeenbenkov told that Kyrgyzstan and India agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas of interest of the two countries.

«The signed joint declaration between Kyrgyzstan and India on creation of a strategic partnership will open a new page in bilateral cooperation between our countries. An agreement has also been reached to focus on trade and economic relations between Kyrgyzstan and India,» the head of Kyrgyzstan stressed.

In 2018, the volume of trade between the two countries amounted to only $ 37 million.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov added that the issue of creation of joint ventures and common financial mechanisms was also discussed.