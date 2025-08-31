10:37
SCO Summit: President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in China

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov arrived in Tianjin on a working visit today, August 31, at the invitation of Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

His plane landed at Binhai International Airport.

Sadyr Japarov was welcomed by the Minister of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China Yin Hejun and other officials.

As part of the visit, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic will take part in the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as in the ceremonial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II. He will also meet with Xi Jinping.
