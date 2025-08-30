President of Kyrgyzstan to leave for China after Independence Day celebrations

At the invitation of the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will make a working visit to this country. The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Sagynbek Abdumutalip, reported.

Sadyr Japarov will leave for China after the Independence Day celebrations in Jalal-Abad and will stay there from August 31 to September 3.

«As part of the visit, the president will take part in the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The leaders of the SCO states will discuss important issues of multilateral cooperation in the format of the organization, as well as issues of regional and international policy. Following the Tianjin summit, the chairmanship of the organization will pass to the Kyrgyz Republic. Sadyr Japarov will present the priorities of country’s upcoming chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization there,» Sagynbek Abdumutalip noted.

In addition, following the summit meetings, the Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States will be signed. It is also planned to sign agreements and documents aimed at strengthening cooperation between the member countries of the organization in the political, economic, energy and other spheres. As part of his visit to China, the head of state will take part in the ceremonial events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II. A meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will also take place.