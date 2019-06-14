11:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Heads of SCO member states meet in narrow format

The Heads of the SCO member states meet in a narrow format.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met them in the building of the Congress Hall. After the ceremony of joint photographing, the heads of delegations went to the meeting in a narrow format.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of China Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev are taking part in it.

After the meeting, a meeting in expanded format is expected, in which the leaders of the SCO observer states will also take part.
link:
views: 37
Print
Related
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kyrgyzstan
SCO Summit. Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with heads of four states
Summit of Heads of State of SCO starts in Bishkek
President of Russia Vladimir Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Movement of trolley buses 11, 14 suspended during SCO summit in Bishkek
More than 500 journalists to cover SCO summit in Bishkek
SCO Summit in Bishkek. Streets closed for traffic announced
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia to hold bilateral meeting at SCO summit
Trade war with USA influences agenda of SCO summit
Ex-Secretary General of SCO tells about upcoming summit in Bishkek
Popular
27 countries to participate in Silk Road Mountain Race Marathon in Kyrgyzstan 27 countries to participate in Silk Road Mountain Race Marathon in Kyrgyzstan
Police arrest criminals attacking citizens of India and Pakistan Police arrest criminals attacking citizens of India and Pakistan
Mass poisoning in Issyk-Kul region: 19 people seek medical help Mass poisoning in Issyk-Kul region: 19 people seek medical help
Threshold points for admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan remain unchanged Threshold points for admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan remain unchanged