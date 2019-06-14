Heads of SCO member states meet in narrow format

The Heads of the SCO member states meet in a narrow format.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met them in the building of the Congress Hall. After the ceremony of joint photographing, the heads of delegations went to the meeting in a narrow format.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of China Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev are taking part in it.

After the meeting, a meeting in expanded format is expected, in which the leaders of the SCO observer states will also take part.